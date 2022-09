's daughter Ira Khan has finally gotten engaged to her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, who proposed to his ladylove in the most romantic way possible. Amid a sea of audience, Nupur went down on his knees, took out the engagement ring, popped the question to Ira and she happily said Yes. The couple have been dating for the past couple of years. Also Read - From Ira Khan, Aaliyah Kashyap to Athiya Shetty: Star kids who proudly flaunt their love life

Watch Nupur Shikhare's dreamy proposal to Ira Khan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira and Nupur had sparked marriage rumours when they were seen spending time with Aamir Khan's family members. The lovebirds were seen posing for a photograph with her grandmother Zeenat Hussain. Nupur was a part of their Eid celebration as well. It is now safe to say that Ira and Nupur will soon get married in the days to come. Also Read - From Anshula Kapoor to Huma Qureshi; B-Town ladies who embraced their curves in bikinis and made admirers go WOW

The couple have never shied away from expressing their love for each other. They have been seen holding hands in the sea of crowd, protecting each other and spending time together on various occasions. The lovebirds had a blast at Ira's 25th birthday celebrations which was attended by Aamir Khan, his first wife Reena Dutta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sona Mohapatra and others. Also Read - Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and beau Nupur Shikhare prove they are in it for eternity [View Pics]

Advertisement

The two are often seen indulging in romantic moments and they keep flooding the internet with their mushy pictures. Ira had recently dropped an intimate picture with Nupur and had written, "It's actually been two years but it's feels like it was always like this. I love you As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving.”