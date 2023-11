Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's pre-wedding festivities have already started. She is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Nupur Shikhare on January 03, 2023. Both Ira and Nupur are head over heels in love with one another and their romantic PDA pictures speak volumes about their deep connection. After having a traditional Maharashtrian Kelvan ceremony, Ira and Nupur had yet another celebration on Monday. Well, Ira shared new pictures from her pre-wedding festivities wherein there were women of their families decking her up in floral jewelery. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Ira Khan finds talking to her mom easier than speaking to Aamir Khan; gets candid about trolls

Ira’s mother Reena Dutta and bestie Mithila Palkar celebrated Kelvan ceremony, wherein they treated Ira with delicious food and helped her get ready in a Maharashtrian saree with the nath. In the pictures, Ira was seen wearing a red cotton saree and adorned with some imitation floral jewelery. Ira looked lovely in these pictures. She even posed with Nupur and the two look stunning in this frame. She captioned the pictures as, 'Kelvan 2! Ukhana 2! I love him so so much.' Also Read - Aamir Khan CONFIRMS daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding date; has THIS to say about son-in-law

Have a look at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding pictures

In a recent interview with News18, Aamir Khan confirmed his daughter’s wedding date and said that it will mark the beginning of the new year as per Entertainment news. Ira and Nupur got engaged last year and looked lovely. The two started dating in 2020 and made their relationship official in 2021.