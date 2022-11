It is a big day for Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Their daughter Ira Khan is officially engaged. It was a few months ago that Ira Khan announced her engagement with beau Nupur Sikhare. She had shared a video in which Nupur proposed to her an event. She of course said yes. After the initial proposal, today, the engagement ceremony was held by the close family. Ira Khan dressed in a red satin gown while Nupur Sikhare opted for a formal look. Dad Aamir Khan opted for a desi look in white kurta and dhoti. Also Read - Aamir Khan to Hrithik Roshan: Salt and pepper looks of handsome hunks of Bollywood that made everyone stop in their tracks [VIEW PICS]

' daughter gets engaged

Ira Khan's uncle and Aamir Khan's nephew also attended the engagement ceremony. He has been away from acting for a while now but he sure posed for the shutterbugs at the ceremony. was also among the guests at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's engagement ceremony. Kira Rao walked in wearing a beautiful blue saree for the function.

Here are the pictures of .

Nupur Shikhare is an Indian celebrity fitness coach and consultant. He has been in love with Ira Khan for a few years now. The young star kid has been pretty open about her relationship with him on social media. From sharing mushy posts to goofy pictures, they have done it all. And now they are officially engaged. Their wedding date does not seem to be very far now.