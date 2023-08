Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan have been spreading awareness about mental health issues on her social media handle. She shares ways to deal with them and also what helps her when she gets bouts of depression. And now, the superstar's daughter has shared that her depression is partly genetic. In a conversation, Ira Khan talks about her parents' separation, the history of mental issues in the family and more. However, Ira does not blame her parents. Also Read - Top 10 Bollywood star kids who said no to acting career

Ira Khan shares her depression is genetic

While talking to an entertainment news portal, Ira Khan shares depression is complicated. She says it can be partly genetic and partly psychological and social. Aamir Khan's daughter shares that in her case is partly genetic. "There is a history of mental health issues in my family on my mom and dad's side," she shares, reports Hindustan Times. Ira says that her therapist believes one of the trigger points was her parents, Aamir and Reena's divorce. Though Ira gives them credit for handling the divorce as well as they could at that point in time.

Ira Khan does not blame Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta for her depression

Having said that her trigger point is the divorce between her parents, Ira adds that their's was an amicable separation. She does not blame them for her depression. Ira says that she had a perception about the whole situation which made the divorce a big deal for her. She blames herself for believing that one has to be sad to get love from people. Ira shares that she lived in that perception for 20 years and now, wants to be happy by undoing everything.

Ira Khan says that after watching the movies, she made this perception that she has to fake a smile and suppress her feelings. It affected her and hence, she grew up being slightly broken. Ira says that she began to believe that only then would people love her. She admits that she systematically made sure that she turned out a depressed person.

Ira Khan shared that she was diagnosed with clinical depression about 5 years ago. In 2020, Ira shared a video about depression. She believed that being privileged meant she would have to deal with her things on her own, thereby advocating the importance of asking for help.