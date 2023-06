Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's relationship rumours have once again sparked after the couple were spotted playing pickle ball game in the city. And now this latest post of Aamir's daughter Ira Khan has started the chatter around their relationship once again, where netizens are calling Fatima, Ira's third mom, as she shared pictures of her chilling with her and Kiran Rao as well. Kiran and Fatima in one frame was something that netizens couldn't digest, and they turned extremely nasty, and their reactions are drastic, and we wonder how they will react. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Kishori Shahane reveals truth behind Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya's equation, ‘It’s okay to not get along with people we work’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Fatima and Aamir Khan's relationship rumours have created a huge buzz, and the superstar's fans are only wondering if he will ever talk about it in public, as these rumours are definitely maligning his image. After their vidoe of playing pickle ball went viral, Kamaal R Khan too had declared that Aamir is planning to marry Fatima for the third time. KRK in his tweet wrote, " Breaking News:- Aamir Khan is going to get married with his daughter’s age Fatima Sana Shaikh soon. Aamir Khan is dating Sana from the time of their film #." Also Read - When Alia Bhatt was tagged as ‘jealous’ of Deepika Padukone due to her reaction over the latter being praised for film Tamasha [Watch video]

Breaking News:- Aamir Khan is going to get married with his daughter’s age Fatima Sana Shaikh soon. Aamir Khan is dating Sana from the time of their film #Dangal. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2023

Watch the viral video of Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh playing pickleball game that sparked the rumours of their love affair all over again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Fatima had once strongly reacted to the rumours of her relationship with Aamir Khan.

In one of her interview Fatima had said, " Earlier, I used to get affected. I'd feel bad. Because I've never dealt with anything of this sort at such a large level. A bunch of strangers, whom I've never met, are writing things about me. They don't even know if there's any truth to it. People reading it assume that I'm 'not a good person'. You feel like telling that person, Ask me, and I'll give you an answer." It disturbs me because I don't want people to assume the wrong things. But I've learned to ignore it. Yet, there are some days when I do get affected". Aamir Khan and Fatima had shared screen in Dangal where the superstar had portrayed the role of her father in the film.