Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta did not become an actor following her father's footsteps. She is an ardent social media user who keeps sharing her photos and videos on Instagram. She shares all her life updates from attending an event to fun with friends on her official Instagram handle. She stayed away from acting yet remains in the limelight for her personal life. She has once again caught media attention and grabbed headlines. Ira Khan was recently spotted traveling in an auto rickshaw.

's daughter Ira Khan ditched a luxurious car and took an auto ride in Mumbai. She was spotted traveling in an auto with her friend. A paparazzo recorded her and shared the video on Instagram. In the clip, Ira smiled, waved, and said Thank You. She was not alone but companied by a friend. Ira Khan is seen wearing a white and pink striped shirt over a grey top pairing it with olive shorts. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses. She received mixed reactions from netizens on social media.

Fans appreciated Ira for her down-to-earth attitude. One of her fans commented "One and only simple star kid" adding clapping emojis. Another wrote, "Such a sweet and simple person." On the other hand, she was also criticized as netizens call it a publicity stunt. A user wrote, "Koi attention nahi deta toh yahi trick kaam aati hai…..fall of Bollywood and their talentlesss kids." Someone commented "not simplicity."

Recently, was also spotted traveling in an auto twice. First, it was a promotional event for the trailer launch of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She was accompanied by her co-star . The second time she took an auto to avoid Mumbai traffic. After the song launch of her upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, she took an auto ride to dodge traffic. Netizens criticized her calling it a publicity stunt.

Earlier this month, Ira Khan celebrated her 25th birthday. She hosted a Ted Lasso-themed birthday party at home. It was attended by Aamir Khan’s ex-wife , her brother Azad, and her fiance Nupur Shikhare. Aamir's cousin and Mithila Palkar were also present. Last year, she got engaged to Nupur Shikhare who is a professional gym trainer.