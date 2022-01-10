Aamir Khan's daughter Ira wants to lose 20 kgs this year; shares how she's reaching her weight loss goals

's daughter Ira Khan is quite popular on social media. She has been supremely active and open in sharing her views about everything and anything that bothers her. And now Ira Khan has taken a pledge to lose 20 kgs of weight this New Year. Sharing a long post on beginning her weight loss journey, Ira wrote, " I recently fasted for 15 days to help me kickstart my attempt to lose weight. I haven't been doing so well with the self motivation and self-image department. I've been very active for most of my life and then in the past 4-5 years, I've been very inactive. I've put on 20kgs. And it's been really messing with my head. Anyway, that among other things were on the list to work on in Germany." Further, she added that she is pretty determined to lose weight, " I didn't lose a significant amount of weight in numbers - not that I could sustain anyway.



But I did find a renewed motivation to try harder. And I found a rhythm. I'm doing everything I can to hold on to it now.I did a lot of thinking and reflection and monitoring. I learnt some cool things. Things in the self-work department and general life epiphanies that I'm really looking forward to sharing.

A lot of them are practices that I need to start doing myself. So as I do, I'll be sharing them. I'm pretty determined. Let's see how it goes.Happy New Year".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira Khan often grabs a lot of attention with her lovey-dovey post with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, she is deeply and madly in love with him. Earlier Ira had grabbed headlines when she has spoken about being into depression and her fight with it was appreciated by her well wishers and loved ones. Ira is Aamir Khan's second child from ex wife Reena.