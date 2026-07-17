Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao shows support for Sonam Wangchuk, says ‘We have right to be heard’

Read ahead to see what Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao said in support of Sonam Wangchuk. Discover why Kiran Rao is standing with Sonam Wangchuk's cause for students.

Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao shows support for Sonam Wangchuk, says ‘We have right to be heard’

Activist Sonam Wangchuk is currently on day 20 of his hunger strike in India’s capital. Seeing Sonam’s prolonged hunger strike, many celebrities have come forward to show their support for the activist and his cause. Among these celebrities, today, Aamir Khan’s ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, has shown her support for Sonam through social media.

Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike started his indefinite hunger strike in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on June 28, 2026. He was protesting in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The CJP supporters were demanding accountability from our government about the earlier exam paper leaks and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Let’s dive in to find out what Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao said in support of Sonam Wangchuk.

Kiran Rao shows support for Sonam Wangchuk

Seeing activist Sonam Wangchuk continue his hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar is a disheartening sight for sure. What is more heartbreaking about his hunger strike is the government not addressing Sonam or the Cockroach Janta Party on their concerns. With today marking the 20th day of Sonam’s hunger strike, his health deteriorates further. Seeing this, Aamir Khan’s ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, has taken to social media to show her support for Sonam Wangchuk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Rao (@raodyness)

The Laapataa Ladies director shared a long message on Instagram showing her support for Sonam. Her post read, “I stand in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk, Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP, and all the citizens of this country, young and old, who are protesting for the rights of our students. My salaams to Sonam ji, Neha, Maneesh, Ameen and all the others for undertaking a hunger strike to make sure that justice is served. Our nation is indebted to you for shaking us out of our apathy and reminding us that every voice counts.”

Kiran’s post further talked about how the people in power have not addressed or acknowledged Sonam's hunger strike and teh cause of their protest. Her post further read, “It is so distressing to witness the complete silence that this hunger strike has been met with, even after 19 days. What will it take for those in power to listen to the people?… it is shocking and inhumane.”

She concluded her message by addressing the government to take action on the situation. Her post concluded saying, “I urge the government to enter into a dialogue with the protestors, to understand the pain of the students, and end this impasse. We the people have a right to be heard.”

We hope that the government takes action towards the concerns of the Cockroach Janta Party and hope that Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike comes to an end.

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