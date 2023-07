Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla’s Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke clocked 30 years on July 5. From the stellar performances to the feel-good songs, the Mahesh Bhatt directorial holds a special place in our hearts even today. If you remember, actress Navneet Nishan also played an important role in Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke. She essayed the character of Maya, the daughter of an acclaimed business who wished to marry Aamir Khan’s, Rahul Malhotra. With the film crossing three decades this month, Navneet Nishan turned nostalgic, recalling an incident from the sets of the romance drama. Also Read - Kunal Kemmu: Would love to do Aamir Khan's role in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke remake

Navneet Nishan kissed Aamir Khan 7-8 times

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Navneet Nishan shared her experience of kissing Aamir Khan on the cheeks, not once but multiple times, for executing the perfect shot on the sets of Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke. The 57-year-old revealed that the particular romantic scene filmed between her and Aamir was unfortunately removed from the film later on.

Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke deleted scene

The now-deleted scene featured Navneet Singh’s Nisha giving a peck kiss to Aamir Khan’s Rahul, leaving a lipstick stain on his cheek. Aamir, known as the Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, felt the need to shoot the kissing sequence multiple times for the sake of the film’s continuity. For that, the Dangal actor made Navneet kiss him “7-8 times.”

Navneet Nishan kissed Aamir Khan multiple times for film’s continuity

Taking a trip down memory lane, Navneet Nishan said, “There was a cute scene which got edited, sadly. After our engagement, I go to Aamir’s house to pick him up and give him a peck on the cheek. There was a lipstick mark on his cheek when I kissed him. And later, Aamir being Aamir said ‘This has to be in continuity’. So, all through the day, he made me kiss his cheek at least 7-8 times."

Navneet Nishan was nervous during Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke shoot

Once the shoot was complete, Navneet Nishan boasted about kissing one of Bollywood’s leading superstars with her friends, that too “all day long”. “Meri toh lottery nikal gayi” she said jokingly. Speaking about being a part of such a star-studded film, Navneet said that initially, she was nervous to share screen space with Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, under the direction of Mahesh Bhatt. “I was an absolute nobody. And here were these massive stars,” she recounted, calling it to be a delightful and enriching experience.

Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke Awards

Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke turned out to be a blockbuster in the theaters upon its release. While Juhi Chawla bagged the Filmfare Best Actress Award, the movie received the Filmfare Best Film Award.