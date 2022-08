Aamir Khan is heartbroken with the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha and reports claim that the actor will be taking a break from films. Amid the superstar planning to take a break, some reports claim this most ambitious project Mogul has been indefinitely shelved due to the box office failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. As per reports, " Aamir Khan was supposed to start working on Mogul after finishing work on Laal Singh Chaddha, however, now the T- Series chief producer of the film has shelved the project indefinitely. The reports further claim that the halt on Mogul is in the wake of Laal Singh Chaddha's failure at the box office and right now the makers aren't in favour to put the money on the film. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Thalapathy Vijay on Jawan sets, Aamir Khan-Fatima Sana Shaikh wedding and more VIRAL pictures that turned out to be FAKE

As per reports Mogul was a biopic on and Aamir Khan was all set to play the lead but the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha changed everything. Mogul was supposed to be directed by Subhash Kapoor, however now that it has been decided to shelves, he has moved on to a successful franchise and is working on Jolly LLB 3. Reportedly earlier was supposed to take the lead character in Mogul, however, he decided to quit. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan; Actors who took break from films after their big box office failures

Heartbroken by the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha Aamir Khan takes a break from films Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha box office effect: 'Heartbroken' Aamir Khan to take a break before moving on to his next film?

Advertisement

The Laal Singh Chaddha failure has hit the superstar very hard and the reports suggest that he will be soon flying to the USA along with his ex-wife and son Azad for a holiday and keep him away from the negativity that is right now going on in Bollywood against his film. On Koffee With Karan 7, Aamir ad admitted that he will right now focus more on his family life compared t his professional life as he feels he lost a lot of precious time with them as he kept himself busy with work.

, "