Aamir Khan had been lying low for a while, spending time with his family. For those who wondered why Aamir did not post pictures with the family on the festive occasion of Diwali celebrations, a shocking news report said that actor's mother Zeenat Hussain suffered a massive heart attack. Yes, you read that right. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor made sure to not leak this information and feed into the speculations and gossip. However, all is well now. Aamir's mom is recovering well in the hospital.

Aamir Khan's mom suffers a heart attack

As per a report in ETimes, Aamir Khan and his whole family were at the Panchgani residence during Diwali. Aamir's mom suffered a massive heart attack there. He immediately flew her to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Since Aamir has been by her side all the time. The family members were soon informed about Zeenat Hussain's heart attack. They have been visiting her one after another. The media report stated that Aamir Khan's mom has been recovering and responding to all the treatment very well. It is said that her vitals are stable as well. Heart attack has been trending in Entertainment News for a while.

In these tough times, Aamir Khan has made sure that nothing about his mom's heart attack is released in public. The superstar did not want to alarm the masses on the festive occasion as it would have only led to ghastly speculations which he wanted to avoid. Aamir Khan is spending time with his family a lot these days.

Aamir Khan's last appearance on-screen apart from Laal Singh Chaddha was on 's chat show Koffee With Karan 7. He featured alongside . In that episode, Aamir expressed his regret for not spending enough time with his family. BollywoodLife wishes Aamir Khan's mom recovers soon.

On his work front, Aamir has not announced any new film after Laal Singh Chaddha's failure at the BO.