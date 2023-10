Aamir Khan is soon going to launch his son, Junaid Khan in movies. While there are a couple of projects that have been making buzz regarding Junaid's debut project, Junaid has been taking it slow for his launch. He took the theatre route first and is now all set for his big Bollywood debut. And amidst the talk of his debut, Junaid Khan has grabbed attention for his new photoshoot. Also Read - Aamir Khan on his son Junaid and daughter Ira working in films: I would love it!

Junaid Khan leaves everyone in awe with his new look

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta have two kids, a son Junaid Khan and a daughter Ira Khan. While Junaid's acting debut is much talked about, Ira seems more interested in filmmaking than acting. Talking about Junaid, the star kid has grabbed headlines in entertainment news for his new photoshoot. He conducted a photoshoot with Avi Gowarikar and boy, Junaid looks very different now.

In the picture, we see Junaid with grown hair. He is seen wearing a short kurta in the photoshoot. Junaid has kept the buttons of his short kurta open, flaunting his chest. The actor-in-making has a subtle stubble too. And he looks very handsome and not the geeky guy, he usually looks. He kinda looks unrecognizable.

Check out the photoshoot of Junaid Khan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avinash Gowariker (@avigowariker)

Netizens cannot believe Junaid Khan's transformation

Netizens are bowled over by Junaid Khan's new look in his latest photoshoot. His transformation is seriously breathtaking. Fans are finding him very hot and some are unable to believe that he is Aamir Khan's son. They are all going bonkers over Junaid Khan's photoshoot. Check out their reactions here:

Junaid Khan's acting debut

If reports are anything to go by, Aamir Khan is going to produce a supernatural love story for his son, Junaid. It will be a slice-of-life movie, as per Pinkvilla. Junaid will play the role of a guy who falls in love with a woman's spirit. The woman is in a coma. Sunil Pandey, who has been associated with Aamir Khan Productions for a long time has come aboard for Junaid's debut project. The filming was reported to begin in October or November this year in Japan. There's another movie that is much talked about which is Maharaja. As per reports, Junaid will be seen with Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari in this movie.