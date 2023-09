Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is right now making headlines, as there are latest reports of South Indian actress Sai Pallavi joining him in his second film and making her Bollywood debut with a live story along with the superstar's son. The buzz is that the makers are in talks with Sai Pallavi, and the actress has even loved the idea and given her nod to it. Soon, both actors will begin their workshops for the romantic film. Junaid, who left many stunned with his jaw-dropping transformation, has already begun shooting for his Bollywood debut film with YRF, and soon the star boy will kick start the promotion of the same along with filming on his social media, and fans cannot wait. But until now, there has been no official announcement of the same. Also Read - Suhana Khan to Junaid Khan, star kids loaded with multiple projects even before Bollywood debut

Junaid Khan's debut film

Junaid Khan's debut with YRF is reportedly based on an infamous 1862 Maharaja libel case, is claimed to be periodic drama, and features Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh as his leading lady. Junaid Khan was supposed to make his debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, and the superstar Aamir was even convinced with his son playing Lal's character with full conviction, but somehow things didn't work and Aamir had to take up the role as the makers wanted a big face to sell the film, unlike a newcomer like Junaid.

In one of the interviews, Aamir Khan spoke about his son Junaid entering the industry: " Junaid will be entering the industry soon. I have always told my kids that I will support them in whatever they wish to learn. Once, Junaid approached me and said that he wanted to learn theatre. I asked him whether he has any interests in films, to which he answered that while he has an interest in films, he is more interested in theatres and wants to learn that. He then went to a drama school in LA, was mentored there for 2 years, and worked for another year at a company. Then he returned to Bombay and did around 5–6 plays in the city."

Well before his Bollywood debut, Junaid Khan has bagged his second film, and fans are enthralled to see him in Sai Pallavi.