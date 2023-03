A new lot of star kids are going to enter Bollywood soon. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor-Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and many more are soon going to make their Bollywood debuts soon. Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan too is going to mark his Bollywood debut soon. Reportedly, he has already shot for a film with Yash Raj which is about to release. And now here's another report suggesting that Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor have already bagged their second projects. Also Read - Suhana Khan to Agastya Nanda: 7 Bollywood debuts to look out for in 2023

Love Today remake to star Junaid and Khushi?

As per a report in Etimes, Junaid Khan and have given their nods to the Hindi remake of Love Today. The Tamil film that released in 2022 had Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana in the leading roles. The report suggests that the Hindi remake of the film will be produced by Phantom Studios. There is no official confirmation on this as such. Remakes of South Indian films are in trend and it seems yet another remake is on the way. Also Read - The Kashmir Files, divorce with Kiran Rao, Junaid's Bollywood debut, Ira's mental health troubles and more: Aamir Khan's biggest confessions

Khushi Kapoor is Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's second daughter and 's younger sister. She is going to make her Bollywood debut with 's film The Archies which will also star , Shweta Bachchan Nanda's son Agastya Nanda and others. The film is expected to release on Netflix. Aamir Khan's son Junaid will be seen in a film reportedly titled Maharaja. The release date of the same has not been revealed as yet. Earlier, had revealed that son Junaid Khan had auditioned for the lead role for film Laal Singh Chaddha. But that could not happen. Now, if the reports of Junaid and Khushi being signed for Love Today remake are true then the stars have already bagged their second big project before their debut ventures hit the screens. For more entertainment news, stay tuned. Also Read - Ira Khan and beau Nupur Shikhare indulge in some banter on Instagram as she calls him dramebaaz