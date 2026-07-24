Aamir Khan's stepbrother Hyder Ali Khan struggles for food, lives in chawl, reveals ex-wife Eva Grover

Eva Grover reveals the grim reality of Aamir Khan's stepbrother Hyder Ali Khan, sharing details of his struggle for food, homeless life in a chawl, severe addiction, and marital abuse.

Actress Eva Grover has opened up about one of the most painful chapters of her life, and this time her revelations have brought attention to the present condition of her ex-husband, Hyder Ali Khan, who happens to be Aamir Khan's stepbrother. In a candid conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Eva didn't just revisit their troubled marriage, she also shared deeply concerning details about how Hyder is reportedly living today. From struggling for basic meals to having no permanent home, her account paints a grim picture of what life currently looks like for him. Here's everything Eva revealed.

How Eva and Hyder's Love Story Began

Eva recalled that she met Hyder Ali Khan through a mutual friend, and things moved incredibly fast between them. After just 18 days of dating, he proposed to her, and since her mother did not approve of the relationship, the couple decided to elope. They eventually got married in the year 2000, going against her family's wishes for a relationship that would soon take a difficult turn.

A Marriage That Started With Trauma

According to Eva, the very foundation of their marriage was shaken almost immediately. She revealed that on the third day of their wedding, Hyder assaulted her, leaving her with bruises during an intimate moment. She also disclosed that she was never informed prior to their marriage that Hyder was living with schizophrenia, something she says she only learned after tying the knot. Eva further spoke about how his alcohol abuse only made matters worse, admitting she endured what she described as a lot of violence throughout their marriage before eventually deciding to walk away.

Aamir Khan's Reported Distance From the Family

Eva also touched upon how Aamir Khan reportedly reacted to her marrying into the family. She claimed, "I had heard that Aamir sir had said I had not taken the right decision. That message had reached me before my marriage through other sources, but I didn't pay attention." She went on to allege that Aamir Khan did not wish to maintain any relationship with this particular branch of the family, adding that when Tahir Hussain, Hyder's father, was in his final phase of life, he was taken to Pune, and even Hyder's mother was reportedly not allowed to meet him.

Hyder Ali Khan's Present Condition

The most heartbreaking part of Eva's interview was her description of how Hyder is living now. She said, "Today, Hyder is not in a good condition. He has no house and struggles even for food. Sometimes someone lets him stay in a chawl, sometimes a friend helps him. I feel sad. Whatever happened, happened, but from a humanitarian point of view, he was once my husband."

She continued, revealing just how isolated he has become, saying, "He is surrounded by people who keep giving him alcohol. There is no one to look after him. I only pray that whenever his time comes, he finds peace. He has suffered a lot."

Who Exactly Is Hyder Ali Khan

For those unfamiliar, Hyder Ali Khan is the son of Shanaz from her first marriage. He became part of the Khan family after Shanaz married filmmaker Tahir Hussain, though he is not Tahir Hussain's biological son, making him Aamir Khan's stepbrother rather than a blood relative. Before stepping into acting, Hyder had reportedly worked as a cabin crew member with Qatar Airways.

A Complicated Chapter Finally Coming to Light

Eva Grover, known for her work in shows like Karishma Kaa Karishma, Shararat and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, has largely kept this chapter of her life private over the years. Her decision to speak candidly now has struck a chord with fans, many of whom are now expressing concern for Hyder despite the painful past between the two. Whether or not Aamir Khan or his family responds to these claims remains to be seen, but Eva's revelations have undeniably reignited conversation around a story that had long stayed out of the spotlight.

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