and 's daughter Aaradhya has turned 11. The actress took to social media to wish her baby girl. Now, Abhishek Bachchan's BFF Sikander Kher has wished her. He posted a couple of her pictures. They are black and white pics of Aaradhya Bachchan. He wrote, "To this not so little lady (anymore)....I wish you a very happy birthday my darling girl...May you be the pink in everyone’s health always. God bless you." It is a known fact that Sikander Kher and Abhishek Bachchan are childhood buddies. Both of them grew up together in the same circle of friends.

Aaradhya Bachchan is one of the most followed star kids. Earlier, this year she went viral for her striking similarity with the Blackpink rapper Lisa Manoban. With their wide eyes, bangs and tall frame, they look alike. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan takes Aaradhya with her to Cannes, and this time we saw her interact with . It is a known fact that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a hands-on mum. The lady took a long sabbatical as she wanted to be with baby girl.

Aaradhya Bachchan was also present on the sets of Ponniyin Selvan. It seems the little lady was floored by the huge canvas of the movie. Filmmaker Mani Ratnam also indulged her as he let her say cut for one of the scenes of the movie. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said this was a privilege none of his actors had so this was indeed special. The film is one of the hits and fans cannot wait for Ponniyin Selvan 2. BollywoodLife wishes Aaradhya a very happy birthday!