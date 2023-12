Aaradhya Bachchan is all grown up as a beautiful and confident young girl; all the credit goes to her mom, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Last night, Aaradhya made heads with her play at school, and fans cannot get over her mind-blowing acting skills. And claimed that she has got it from her Bachchan family. But there are certain sections who are criticising the little girl over her accent and calling it a fake American accent. Many claim that Aishwarya has instilled her fake accent in her daughter as well.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Watch the viral video of Aaradhya Bachchan performing at her annual function in school.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Trending Now

While Aaradhya is being compared withmany are claiming that her acting skills are still way better than those of Suhana Khan, who made her debut with The Archies as Veronica Lodge. Aaradhya's forehead reveal also grabbed a lot of attention, and there are several memes about it. One user commented, "Really appreciate her acting skill while performing for the English play at school.". Another said, "Fake American accent has been inherited by Aishwarya ,for sure". One more user said, "Just like her family. She got all the genes of her parents and grandparents". "Her school performance is million times better than the combined cast of archies!!!". said one user.

Amitabh Bachchan pens a proud note for 'Poti' Aaradhya Bachchan.

T 4860 - pride and joy at progeny achievements — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 16, 2023

Indeed, it was the happiest and most proud moment for Bachchan's to see their little one perform. As fans are lauding Aaradhya, her grandfather and Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan too penned down a proud note for his granddaughter that grabbed a lot of attention.

Aaradhya is Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's only daughter, and she is the apple of an eye for the entire Bachchan family. Agastya Nanda too was seen cheering for her cousin sister Aaradhya, who made the entire family proud.