Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is one of the popular Bollywood star kids. The teen makes news of all her appearances with her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at events. In fact, people adored her from the time she posed at Cannes to her recent outings where her simplicity has won people over. However, she is not on Instagram. Even if she is, it is not a public account. Aaradhya Bachchan, like other star kids has quite a few fan pages dedicated to her. While most of them share pics of hers from other sources like paparazzi pages, one of them is getting a lot of attention. Take a look at it... Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Aaradhya Bachchan, Sara Tendulkar and more best dressed star kids at Ambani ganpati celebrations

We can see that the page has a number of her edited pics. Netizens on Reddit are furious. They feel this kind of obsession with a minor is completely sickening. A person commented, "It needs to be taken down, where are the parents?' while another one wrote, "Its creepy and criminal in my eyes. If it isn't, it should be. She's just a child!' If you browse through the page, you will see Aaradhya Bachchan's edits even with Salman Khan and Narendra Modi, the PM Of India. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Sara Tendulkar, Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and more star kids seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa

Abhishek Bachchan's stern action for daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Some months back, Abhishek Bachchan filed a complaint against some YouTubers for spreading fake videos on his daughter's health. They spread rumours like she is suffering from a life-threatening disease and what not. His lawyers won the case as well. The Courts said that children like adults also have the right to contest against fake rumours, and safety of reputation. Netizens want the couple to step up and take action against such pages which morph her pics to this extent... Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan twin at Ambani's Ganpati celebrations; fans defend the duo for THIS reason

We are aware how dangerous editing and AI technology can be for minors. The cyber world is full of dangers. The concerns of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans here looks genuine. Let us see how the parents react to this!