Aaradhya Bachchan's speech in Hindi goes viral; netizens draw comparisons with Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai

Starkids are often in the news. and 's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is a favourite too. The starkid has been winning hearts already with her cuteness. From being goofy in front of the paps to her dance videos from school's annual day function, Aaradhya has been a hit among masses. Once again, she has made it to the headlines, thanks to a viral video. Aaradhya Bachchan is being lauded for her fluency in Hindi language as a video of her giving a speech has hit the internet. She is being compared to her grandfather and mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Netizens are comparing her sanskar to that of her grandparents and saying that she has a strong voice like Amitabh Bachchan. A lot of people are also saying that she has inherited confidence from her mother Aishwarya. A comment on the video read, "She has it in her blood. Confidence and expressiveness of Aish and AB and fluency in hindi and values from her grandparents. She is going to grow up to be a wonderful person." Some of them praised her upbringing and mentioned that she is born talented. Well, indeed she is! Check out the video below:

Going by all the videos and pictures of Aaradhya Bachchan, we won't be surprised if she follows the path of her grandparents and parents and turns out to be a successful actress one day. But only time will tell. Until then, watch this space for more updates from showbiz.