Sushmita Sen who made a roaring comeback into showbiz with her digital debut Aarya, is a warrior in real life. The actress suffered a heart attack earlier in March while shooting for Aarya season 3. Later on, she opened up about how "massive" the attack was through an Instagram post, making the masses aware of the ailment. Now, after undergoing angioplasty and stent placement, Sushmita has once again shared about the difficult medical phase in her life. The actress pointed out that her biggest takeaway from the incident was to be "more careful". But being fearful was the last thing on her mind.

Sushmita Sen speaks about life post-heart attack

In an interaction with News18, Sushmita Sen revealed that suffering from a heart attack was a phase that has thankfully passed now. She called herself "lucky" to have overcome the ailment. The heart attack taught the actress to "respect" life and take better care of her health. "It doesn't make me fearful now, instead I now have a feeling of promise, of something to look forward to. When you get a new lease on life, you respect it and are more careful," she said.

Sushmita Sen on suffering heart attack

On March 2, Sushmita Sen penned a long Instagram post where she talked about undergoing medical treatment following the heart attack. She revealed that one of her arteries had a 95 percent block. But thanks to the relentless efforts of her cardiologist, she was able to be back on her feet within weeks. A pioneer of strength and courage, Sushmita resumed shooting for Aarya 3, which was halted after the health scare, upon the advice of her cardiologist. In 2014, the actress was also diagnosed with Addison's Disease, an autoimmune condition.

Sushmita Sen work front

Aarya 3’s shoot has been wrapped up. Besides being a part of the thriller web series, Sushmita Sen is also geared up for the release of her upcoming film Taali. The movie’s teaser, based on the transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant was released just a day ago on July 30. Taali is scheduled to release on the OTT platform Jio Cinema on August 15.

