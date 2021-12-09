The first season of Aarya starring had a lot to offer in terms of excitement and became one of the best web series from India which garnered international acclaim as it scored an Emmy Nomination in the Best Drama category. Also Read - Ahead of Aarya 2 release, Sushmita Sen's daughters review the web-series, make the actress feel like a 'good mother'

Season 2 of the most anticipated OTT series of the season will start streaming from tomorrow and we simply need to have it on our weekend binge list for these 5 reasons! Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Sushmita Sen's daughters review Aarya 2, insane amount offered for Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding telecast rights and more

1) Biggest Female Led OTT Franchise! Also Read - Aarya 2: Sushmita Sen REVEALS what’s common between her and Aarya; calls the series a ‘SEXY’ show – Watch Video

Aarya is by far the biggest and the most successful female led franchise to stream on OTT. Sushmita Sen’s comeback to entertainment as Aarya and her superlative performance as the central character in the series makes it one of the most landmark projects in the Indian OTT space.

2) Sushmita Sen

The uber talented Sushmita Sen is back again in a fiercer look as she navigates her way through known and unknown perils. The trailer had all of us wanting for more and finally we are hours away from the release!

3) Unique Dialoguebaazi

As the makers mentioned earlier, the essence of Aarya’s Season 1 and 2 is its strong narrative and the unique dialogues put together by the writers which give it an extra edge over the other OTT offerings.

4) Top-Notch Drama

The first season had all of us at the edge of our seats with its nail-biting drama, and the trailer of the 2nd season promises to take the entertainment level to a higher notch with more drama, suspense and high octane action!

5) Power Packed Performances

Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, , Sikander Kher and the list goes on, the performances and performers in Aaryas first season were a treat to watch! Season 2 will see new players enter the arena and noteworthy performances from seasoned actors such as Akash Khurana & Geetanjali Kulkarni amongst others

Aarya 2 releases on on 10,December. Are you excited for this one?