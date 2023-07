Sushmita Sen is here with another Live Session on Instagram. The former Miss Universe was accompanied by her younger daughter Alisah. The actress, who will be next seen in the third season of Aarya, said that she is “fabulous”. In an Instagram Live, Sushmita said, “I am waiting for Aarya 3… I think it's going to be very lovely this time. There is a lot that has gone into it … so many things to tell you when we finally discuss Aarya about all the stuff that we did, pre-health scare and all the action we did post. I hope you like it.” Also Read - Aarya 3: Sikander Kher opens up on his bond with Sushmita Sen, calls her 'family'

Along with the video, she wrote, "Just being I missed you guys!!!! Love you for all the goodness you bring to my life…ALWAYS!!!"



Sushmita Sen’s trip to Paris

Before this, Sushmita Sen was in Paris with her Alisah. The actress treated us to glimpses of her Paris diaries. And, we loved it. Sharing a happy video of herself and Alisah, Sushmita wrote, “ My Shona’s first trip to #parisfrance before she leaves to study abroad!!! How time flies…I will forever cherish our dance!!”

Sushmita Sen suffered heart attack in March

Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack earlier this year. Back then, she wrote, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!”

Sushmita Sen on healthy lifestyle

Sushmita Sen, who follows a disciplined lifestyle, had urged her fans to go by a health regime as it was crucial. She said, “I know a lot of you will stop going to the gym and say, ‘it did not help her’, but that is not good. It did help me. I survived a very big heart attack. It was massive with 95 percent blockage in the main artery, I survived because I have kept an active lifestyle. I believe that for what it is worth, it was a phase and it passed. I am very lucky to be on the other side. It doesn't put fear in me, instead I now have a feeling of promise to look forward to something.”

Sushmita Sen will be next seen in the third season of Aarya. She also has Taali in the pipeline.