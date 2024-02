Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen is undoubtedly one of the biggest inspirations for women today. The former Miss Universe has always lived her life according to her own terms. Whether it's the kind of roles she opted for in Bollywood, winning prestigious titles like Miss India Universe at the age of 18, or becoming a single mother via adoption in her mid-20s, the Aarya 3 actress has always lived her life by being true to herself. However, that doesn't mean Sushmita hasn't paid a price for being honest and opinionated. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about paying a huge price for being opinionated. Also Read - Aarya actress Sushmita Sen to marry alleged boyfriend Rohman Shawl? The diva spills the beans

Sushmita Sen reveals why filmmakers thought she was difficult to work with

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sushmita Sen shared that being an honest and opinionated woman has never been easy for her, as she has paid her own share of the price. The actress revealed that back in the 90s, filmmakers didn't like it if an actress had too many questions, especially regarding their roles. She said that people would often think that she questions a lot and assumed that she is difficult to deal with. Also Read - Iconic Gold Awards 2024 winners: Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, Mohit Malik and others win big

However, the actress also emphasizes that she never regretted being an opinionated woman. Sushmita urges women to ask questions in whatever form and in whichever language, as asking questions and pointing out concerns towards a particular thing if it's bothering you is every human's right. The actress stated that the day women stopped asking questions would be the last day of their freedom. Also Read - Sushmita Sen's unusual behaviour with beau Rohman Shawl at Ira and Nupur’s wedding party invites flak [Watch]

Trending Now

Talking about Sushmita Sen, she had an amazing 2023 professionally, as her web series Taali, where she portrayed the character of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, received great accolades. After two successful seasons of Aarya, Sushmita Sen is back with the part two of the third installment, which will be released on 9 February 2024. Directed by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, Part 2 of Aarya 3 will feature four episodes. The runtime of each episode would be around 40 minutes. Aarya is based on the Dutch drama Penoza.