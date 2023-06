“It’s a wrap” for Sushmita Sen’s Aarya 3. The actress announced it on Instagram with a heartwarming post. The video opens with her makeup and styling team getting her ready in an English colour kurta pyjama and a black shawl. Sushmita walks down the stairs and does a little dance with director Ram Madhvani as they have a hearty laugh. Sushmita also gives a warm hug to Sikander Kher, who has been a part of the ensemble star cast since the first season. He plays the role of Daulat in the web series. Also Read - Salman Khan had THIS reaction to Sushmita Sen wearing flats while shooting with him; proves he is a gem [Watch Video]

In the caption, Sushmita Sen wrote, “And it’s a wrap!!!!! #Aarya3… Here’s to @amitamadhvani @madhvaniram #kapilsharma #Shradha @disneyplushotstar @officialrmfilms @endemolshineind & the MOST AMAZING CAST & CREW EVER!!!” Also Read - Has Sushmita Sen parted ways with Lalit Modi and is back with Rohman Shawl? Here’s the truth

She had a special mention for her co-star Sikandar Kher as well. “Thank you #aaryafamily Warmest hug ever Daulat @sikandarkher… I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” she further added. Also Read - Sushmita Sen steals the show with her bold and sensual appearance at a fashion event [Watch Video]

Trending Now

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Reacting to the post, actor Sikandar Kher wrote, “As they say .. Congo to all of us!”

Fans are super excited and “eagerly waiting” to see the third season of Sushmita Sen’s popular web series. One of the fans wrote, “Can’t wait to see season 3!!!” “Congrats to you and Team Aarya. Can't wait more to see the magic,” another said.

Resumed Shoot After Heart Attack

Earlier this year in March, Sushmita Sen left everyone shocked when she announced on Instagram that she suffered a massive heart attack. Weeks after her recovery, the actress was back on the sets of Aarya Season 3. A clip shared by Sushmita featured her meticulously preparing for a sword fight as she returned in an action-packed avatar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Aarya released in June 2020 - marked Sushmita Sen's comeback as well as her digital debut. The actress plays the role of a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family. The first season of Aarya was nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

The web series, directed by Ram Madhvani, also stars Namit Das, Vinod Rawat, Manish Chaudhari, and Sikandar Kher among others.

Aarya Season 2 was released in December 2021. The release date of the third season has not been announced yet. The series, just like its prequels, will stream on the OTT platform Disney Hotstar.