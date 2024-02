Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is currently busy promoting her upcoming web series Aarya 3. The Miss Universe winner had an impressive last year professionally as her web series Aarya based on the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant, received rave reviews. On a personal front, Sushmita is a happy mother to daughters Alisah and Renee. However, she has frequently been in the limelight for her love affair with alleged boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In a recent interview, the actress finally spoke about her marriage plans with Rohman Shawl. Also Read - Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrities who reunited after breakup

Aarya actress Sushmita Sen to marry alleged boyfriend Rohman Shawl?

In a recent interview with Film Companion, the actress was asked about her thoughts on marriage. The actress said she is well aware of the fact that people think she should at least get married at this stage, but the truth is she doesn't give a damn about the wedding speculations. The Aarya actress shared that she loves and respects the institution of marriage. However, more than marriage, she believes in companionship. Sushmita stated that if there's a strong companionship and friendship in a relationship, then anything can happen. Going by Sushmita's statement, it seems that the actress is in no mood to take the nuptial vows in the future anytime soon.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl alleged love affair

For those unaware, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl once openly accepted their relationship in public. The duo often used to post adorable videos and pictures of each other on their respective social media platforms. Given their openness towards their love affair, many speculated that Sushmita and Rohman may soon marry each other. However, in the year 2021, the couple broke up and even mentioned it on social media.

In the year 2022, IPL founder Lalit Modi posted a series of pictures with Sushmita Sen where he wrote that the duo are madly in love with each other. However, there was neither any statement of acceptance nor denial from Sushmita's side about her relationship with Lalit Modi.

A few months later, out of the blue, Rohman was again seen hanging out with Sushmita and her family, thus sparking speculations that Sushmita might have given one more chance to her relationship with Rohman Shawl. Both Sushmita and Rohman have kept mum on their relationship status.