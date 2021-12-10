is back with a bang says fans after watching season 2 of Aarya. The first season hit the right chords of the audience and even received a lot of recognition internationally. It became one of the best web series from India which garnered international acclaim as it scored an Emmy Nomination in the Best Drama category. Also Read - Aarya season 2 web series review: Sushmita Sen manages to outdo herself from season 1 in Ram Madhvani's compelling crime thriller

And now season 2 has been released on OTT, and since morning Aarya 2 is trending on Twitter and fans are hailing the show by calling it bigger and better. The fans cannot get over Sushmita's power-packed performance and are praising her for coming back.

Have a look at the tweets right here.

Aarya 8s bAck!!!!? — Pawann Rohirra (@p_4_pawan) November 25, 2021

Absolutely amazing to see one and only @thesushmitasen once again in #AaryaSeason2 on @DisneyPlusHS. Binge watched this series. Captivating, gripping, engaging, and thrilling. pic.twitter.com/mAqYqvAHZw — ARINDAM BHATTACHARYYA (@arindam_1999) December 10, 2021

Apart from fans the critics too are appreciating the show by calling it Sushmita Sen's best performance to date.

Sushmita took a sabbatical from acting as she preferred to be the mother first to their kids and then an actor. Today people look at her as an inspirational mother and a commendable woman.

Talking about her break from work and coming back at the front foot, Sushmita in an interview with Indian Express said, “ I went back from being an actor, which I have been for 25 years now, to a student of cinema. I went back to learning a whole new technique of filmmaking, to performing in real-time, to finally getting over my phobia of theatre, and using theatre techniques of performing without any cuts, adapting, improvising and going with the flow for the camera and the digital format. I realised I was born to do this. It is something I should have discovered about myself way earlier”.

The fans have given 5 star to the show and many have binged watched it. Are you all set to witness the sherni over again. Do drop your comments after watching the show.