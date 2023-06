Fans of Aditya Roy Kapur are excited to see him in the second season of The Night Manager. The actor has been busy promoting the project. As we know, there is a lot of discussion around Aashiqui 3. Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were simply unforgettable in Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2. The ill-fated love story of a declining alcoholic rock star Rahul Jayakar and his protege Aarohi had immense pain, angst and emotion required for a love story. The movie also changed the career of Arijit Singh in Bollywood with chartbuster like Tum Hi Ho. A news portal asked Aditya Roy Kapur on how he felt about Kartik Aaryan replacing him in the third franchise of the film. Also Read - Inside Satyaprem Ki Katha star Kartik Aaryan's chic and comfy house

ADITYA ROY KAPUR'S FUNNY TAKE

Aditya Roy Kapur was quoted as saying to Indian Express, "Kartik and Fatima, is it? I mean when I first heard of it people asked me if I wanted to be a part of it." He further said something quite funny. We know the character of Rahul Jaykar commits suicide in the second franchise of the film. He said his character took a long swim in the second movie so there was no chance of returning for a sequel. He said he heard that a great team was being put together for Aashiqui 3. Aditya Roy Kapur said that he is very keen to see Aashiqui 3 as a film lover and is eager for it. He wished them the best. Also Read - Is Fatima Sana Shaikh Kartik Aaryan’s heroine in Aashiqui 3 helmed by Anurag Basu?

KARTIK AARYAN IN AASHIQUI 3

Kartik Aaryan is chosen as the leading man of Aashiqui 3. He is one of the stars who is ruling over the box office. There were numerous reports on how Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan would come together for the first time for Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3. But now the name of Fatima Sana Sheikh is doing the rounds. ICYMI, it is said that the two dated years ago. Anurag Basu has made some beautiful love stories like Life In A Metro, Barfi and Ludo. Also Read - Satya Prem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan reveals why his film will click with the audience

Kartik Aaryan is slowly taking up a range of projects. The star is known for his hold over the rom-com genre. But Satyaprem Ki Katha proved that he can do emotional roles as well. The official announcement of Aashiqui 3 with the leading lady is yet to be done.