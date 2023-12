Animal beauty Triptii Dimri is the talk of the town. After her stunning role in Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol starrer new movie, fans have declared her a national crush. Though Triptii received a mixed response, fans have been looking forward to what project, she will next star in. And if the latest reports are anything to go by, Triptii Dimri has bagged the lead role in Kartik Aaryan starrer Aashiqui 3. Yes, you read that right. Aashiqui 3 has been in the buzz for a long time now.

Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother Pranay reacts to Triptii Dimri overshadowing other stars in the film

Triptii Dimri finalised to play the leading lady opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Triptii Dimri who is basking in the super success of Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal, has bagged Aashiqui 3. A source close to the development of the projects reveals that Triptii has been roped in to play the lead role opposite Kartik. The makers feel that Triptii and Kartik Aaryan's chemistry will set the screens on fire. The conversations with Triptii for Aashiqui 3 have been going on for a while, states the report. And now, she has been locked as the lead.

Watch this video of Triptii Dimri here:

More details about Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri starrer Aashiqui 3

While these two will make the audience go gaga with their on-screen pairing, Aashiqui 3 will be helmed by Anurag Basu. The movie is likely to go on floors in the first quarter of 2024. The rest of the cast members have not been finalised yet but even that will happen eventually. The movie will be a new space for Kartik as well, as Aashiqui 3 is going to be very intense. He has done rom-coms before and this will be a new genre to explore. Kartik is very excited about the same. Kartik and Triptii will take part in some workshops before Aashiqui 3 goes on the floor.

Aditya Roy Kapur reacts to Kartik Aaryan replacing Aashiqui 3

Recently, when Aditya Roy Kapur made an appearance on Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar asked Aditya about his thoughts on Kartik replacing him in the movie. Aditya felt that it was great since his character went for a long swim in the previous one. He won't be returning back. If he returns, it would be only as a ghost.