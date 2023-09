Bollywood’s young heartthrob Kartik Aryan is quite busy shooting for his movie titled Chandu Champion, which is being directed by Kabir Khan. Once that's done, he'll move on to filming Aashiqui 3, directed by Anurag Basu. The interesting part is that we don't know who the leading lady in Aashiqui 3 will be yet. There were rumours that Kannada film actress Akanksha Sharma is in talks with filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt to play the female lead. But now, it seems like Sara Ali Khan might be joining the game.

Sara Ali Khan will be the lead in Aashiqui 3

Anurag Basu wants to reunite Kartik and Sara on screen. You might remember that they were in the news for their relationship. Anurag believes in Sara's talent, so the news of them coming together again, just like in the film Love Aaj Kal, is creating quite a buzz. But here's the twist: The Bhatt family is keeping things under wraps. They haven't revealed the actress's name yet. Recently, Kartik and Sara were seen together at the Gadar 2 success party. According to insiders, they bonded throughout the party.

Trending Now

Checkout post;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kartik and Sara are seen hugging each other at the party

The Gadar 2 team threw a big party in Mumbai to celebrate the success. The whole movie team and many big Bollywood stars were there. The videos from the party have been going viral. One video showed Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan greeting each other with a hug before and after the party, proving that they are still thick, despite their alleged relationship and breakup. People on social media are really excited to see the bonding between their two favourites. Well, in Bollywood, friendships and rivalries come and go quickly. So, it'll be interesting to see who Kartik falls in love with in Aashiqui 3.