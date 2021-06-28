Aashiqui 3: Has Suniel Shetty's son Ahan bagged the romantic drama even before his debut film Tadap hits the theatres?

Aashiqui 3 has been talked about a lot. Fans really want a new movie in the franchise that deals with love and heartbreak. Now, it is being said that Ahan Shetty might have bagged the project. The young man shot for his debut film, Tadap in 2020. The movie is the official remake of the Kartikeya Gummakonda superhit, RX100. Now, news is coming that he has been finalised for Aashiqui 3. This has been reported by SpotboyE. A source told the entertainment site that the producers are just waiting for the halls to open so that they can release Tadap. A source close the Shetty's told the portal, "Ahan has completed his debut film Tadap with producer Sajid Nadiadwala.All the work is done. They are waiting for the theatres to open before announcing the date." Ahan Shetty is already making a splash with his super hot looks. Also Read - Is Aditya Roy Kapur collaborating with Mohit Suri for Aashiqui 3? The actor answers

The original film RX100 is romance-action where a guy seeks revenge from a girl after he realises that he has just used emotionally and physically in a relationship. The source told the portal, "After the full-on action in Tadap, Ahan wanted to prove himself in an emotional romantic theme. Aashiqui 3 will give him just the vehicle that he needs to prove his versatility."

Ahan Shetty is blessed with his dad's body and his mom's softer features. The star kid has been a rage on social media 2 years even before his debut was announced. He has been in a steady relationship with Tania Shroff for a long time now. He is also in sports.