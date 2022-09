Bollywood's handsome hunk Kartik Aaryan is on a roll post his humongous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor has an interesting lineup of projects in his kitty. Recently, Kartik announced his next venture and left his fans excited for Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu. Post announcement, there have been a lot of speculations about the leading lady alongside Kartik, and various names have been doing the rounds on social media. There were rumors that popular telly actress Jennifer Winger is being considered opposite Kartik. Well, there is no confirmation about the same as of now. There were even rumors that Shraddha Kapoor was one of the female lead that has been chosen for Aashiqui 3. Also Read - Aashiqui 3: Not Jennifer Winget or Shraddha Kapoor but THIS hottie to be Kartik Aaryan's leading lady? [Exclusive]

On Wednesday morning, the makers of Aashiqui 3 recently released an official statement and clarified about the leading lady alongside Kartik. The statement read that there was no truth to any rumours about the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in ‘Aashiqui 3.’ The makers even said that the search for the perfect fit for the movie is still ongoing. The statement further read that the entire team of is in a very early stage and they are still coming up with ideas for the movie. They even said that just like the audience, even they are eagerly awaiting to finalize the female lead of the film. Also Read - Aashiqui 3: Kartik Aaryan to romance THIS ACTRESS in the film? Director Anurag Basu makes a BIG reveal

Earlier, 2 actor shared the motion poster on his Instagram and wrote, 'Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum/ Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be Heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da.' (sic) Kartik Aaryan and Aashiqui 3 are trending on the Entertainment News. Also Read - Aashiqui 3: Who will romance Kartik Aaryan? Rumoured dating history with these star kids to come in the way?

Aashiqui featured and in lead roles and the film was released in 1990. The film was helmed by . The makers then released the second installment of Aashiqui and featured and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film created a chaos at the box office and fans even speculated Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor's affair. was directed by Mohit Suri in 2013.