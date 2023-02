The ex-lovers Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together in Aashiqui 3. As per reports the Love Aaj Kal 2 couple have been finalised as the lead hero and heroine in the film and the Sartik fans cannot contain their excitement to see them together. Sara and Kartik were seen together in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 after they became the talk of the town thanks to Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan where Sara Ali Khan manifested of dating the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and it happened. Sara and Kartik have a very strong fan following and they often leave their fans berserk with their news of coming together and Aashiqui 3 is just the perfect second film for them Also Read - Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan in remake of Salman Khan's iconic Character Dheela from Ready; unimpressed netizens say, 'Kitna copy paste karega' [Read Tweets]

In this season of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar revealed that how his couch is lucky as Sara and Kartik's love started from here to and getting married after the Tiger 3 actress just said that she feels they will look good together. However, having said that Sara and Kartik got separated very quickly and it was alleged that the actor was dating many other girls at that time Sara even took an indirect dig at her ex and said that she broke up with him because he is everybody's ex. Karan and Janhvi had their hawk moment. And now seems like the ex-couple have let their bygones be bygones and started afresh. Also Read - Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan all set to recreate Salman Khan's Character Dheela Hai song; read details

Talking about Aashiqui 3, Sara and Kartik have too given their nod to do the film and reportedly will be seen in a significant role and fans are already excited about his big news. However the official announcement on the same is awaited. The makers haven't et released the statement of the couple coming back together with Aashiqui 3. Also Read - Shehzada: Goldmines Telefilms' Manish Shah opens up on releasing Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo ahead of Kartik Aaryan starrer