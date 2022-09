Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. After the massive hit of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he has been signing back-to-back films. He has his slate full and now one more film has been added to the list. Kartik Aaryan has been signed-on to be a part of T-series' next film which will be helmed by Anurag Basu. It is not any other ordinary film. Kartik Aaryan has been roped in to be a part of Aashiqui 3. It is the third instalment in the very famous Aashiqui series which was started by Mahesh Bhatt. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse of his gorgeous home before beginning Satya Prem Ki Katha; rest of his house is just as striking [View Pics]

The first Aashiqui starred and . The second Aashiqui starred and . Both films were massive hits. The songs of are still enjoyed by the masses. Now, it is time to make space for . The news has been confirmed by the makers of the film to Variety. Kartik Aaryan was quoted saying that he is ecstatic to be a part of the film. He mentioned that he has grown up watching Aashiqui and it is nothing short of a dream come true moment to be a part of the third instalment. On the other hand, stated that Kartik Aaryan is the best suited actor to be a part of this film and Aashiqui 3 will have a fresh side. Musician Pritam is going to compose the music for the film.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films

Kartik Aaryan is next to be seen in Shehzada. Apart from that, he also has Satyaprem Ki Katha in his kitty. He will be sharing the screen space with in this film. He also has Freddy and Captain Indian to work on. Indeed, Kartik Aaryan has now become a favourite choice of producers as he has proved to be a bankable actor.