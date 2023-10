Aashiqui is one of the superhit film franchises, and there is excitement around Aashiqui 3 as well. It stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. There was a lot of speculation around who would be the heroine of the film. Many had hoped that they would get to see Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan in the movie. Later, the name of Sara Ali Khan was doing the rounds. Now, it seems like Tara Sutaria has bagged the role. The actress was last seen in the movie, Tadap. Of late, Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria were seen together for a project which sparked the speculations. Also Read - Aashiqui 3 Big update: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aryan to reunite on screen?

Aashiqui 3: Big break for Tara Sutaria

Aashiqui 3 will be a big break for Tara Sutaria. The actress has been missing in action for a while. Her last movie Ek Villain Returns did average business. She was more in the news for her relationship with Aadar Jain. In 2023 January, reports came that Aadar Jain and she had decided to end their love affair on an amicable and mature note. It seems they are still good pals. Later, she posted a note which hinted that she was still madly in love. Tara Sutaria also has Apurva in her kitty. In the movie, she plays a small-town girl whom she feels everyone will resonate with.

Aashiqui 3 an emotional tale

Fans were kicked to know that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan might be paired together once again after Love Aaj Kal. They had been seen bonding at events of late. But Sara Ali Khan is doing Life In A Metro 2 with Anurag Basu. Aashiqui 3 is supposed to be an emotional and heartbreaking tale. Cinema lovers still remember Aashiqui 2 that had Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan. The tragic love story had timeless songs. Aashiqui 3 also promises to be an emotional movie given how Anurag Basu is known for his love stories.