Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. After a smashing box office collection with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 this year, the actor is all set to enthrall the audience with Aashiqui 3. The film has had a huge following and the audience has been excited ever since the announcement came out on Monday. The film will be directed by Anurag Basu, and Kartik has been elated about bagging this opportunity. Sharing a motion poster of the film, Kartik expressed his excitement about Aashiqui 3 and said that he grew up on the timeless classic Aashiqui and being part of Aashiqui 3 'is like a dream come true'. The actor, who will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, called himself privileged and grateful for the opportunity of collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt. He also revealed that he has always been a huge fan of Anurag Basu's work and the fact that he will now direct him for Aashiqui 3 is sure to 'shape me in many ways.'

Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3

Well, yes, the film will definitely do a lot of good to Kartik's career and growth as an actor. However, what fans have been eagerly waiting to know is who will be the female lead. There have been ample speculations and there are strong rumours about TV actress Jennifer Winget to play the lead with Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. People on social media are also requesting the makers to bring back Shraddha Kapoor for the role. Well, but guess Jennifer as well as Shraddha's fans will have to wait before they get all happy and excited. As the captain of the ship, Anurag Basu himself has revealed about the female lead.

Anurag Basu REACTS to rumours

According to a report on India Forums, Basu revealed that said he too have been hearing about the rumours. He further said that the film is just announced and that they are working on various aspects of it, only the male lead is on board and the rest of the casting is yet to be done. Well, so that's there. While Jennifer is not confirmed to play the lead, we are sure her fans will manifest this. But only time will tell which actress bags the role for this much-exciting franchise.

The OG Aashiqui was released in 1990 with Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal as the lead pair. It was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and all the songs have been chartbusters. One of the songs, Ab Tere Bin Jee Lenge Hum will be brought back in Aashiqui 3 as well. While the original was sung by Kumar Sanu, the reprised version will be crooned by Arijit Singh. Later, Mohit Suri directed Aashiqui 2 with Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, which again became a rage for its songs.