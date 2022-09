Aashiqui 3 was announced a few days ago. The movie will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, and Anurag Basu will be directing it. Aashiqui and Aashiqui 2 were super hits at the box office, and of course, everyone has high expectations from Aashiqui 3 as well. Aashiqui franchise movies have been of the romantic genre, and the chemistry between the lead actors Rahul Roy-Anu Aggarwal and Aditya Roy Kapur-Shraddha Kapoor was the highlight of the film. Moviegoers are keen to know which actress will be seen opposite Kartik in the film. Also Read - BTS: From Nora Fatehi's O Saki Saki to Kareena Kapoor's Gela Gela and more, Bangtan Boys' choreographies that are similar to Bollywood numbers

There were reports that is being considered for the film. But, Basu denied the reports and stated that the casting is not yet locked. Meanwhile, fans want Shraddha Kapoor in . After the film was announced, a lot of people tweeted that they want to see Shraddha in Aashiqui 3 and it will be a fresh pairing as the actress has not worked with Kartik. Also Read - ICYMI: Vijay Deverakonda against Mike Tyson's cameo in Liger; Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan rushed exit sparks fight rumours and more

However, now BollywoodLife has learned that neither Jennifer nor Shraddha might be part of the film. A source has informed us that the makers are planning to launch a new face opposite who is actually hot in modeling and ad circuit. She is said to be one of the choices for the film. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Brahmastra sells one lakh tickets for day 1; Sonam Kapoor to host lavish ceremony for baby's naamkaran and more

Well, the Aashiqui franchise is known for having new and relatively new faces. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal had made their debut with Aashiqui; Aashiqui 2 was Shraddha’s third film and Aditya’s first film as a lead (earlier he played supporting roles in a few films).

So, as Kartik is already a star, the makers might cast a new face opposite him to take ahead the new face tradition that the Aashiqui franchise has been following. Well, we can now just wait for an official announcement about the lead actress of Aashiqui 3.