Aashiqui 3 was announced a few days ago. The third installment in the Aashiqui franchise will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, and it will be directed by Anurag Basu. The genre of the Aashiqui franchise has been romantic-musical, so of course, everyone is waiting to know which actress will be seen opposite Kartik in the movie. There were reports that Jennifer Winget was approached for the film, but Basu had denied it. After the movie was announced, fans demanded that Shraddha Kapoor should star in the film opposite Kartik. Also Read - Aashiqui 3: Jennifer Winget, Shraddha Kapoor or someone else; who will be Kartik Aaryan's leading lady? Makers clarify

Recently, the makers had clarified that no female lead has been finalised. Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the official statement of the makers, and replied to his tweet and wrote, “I offer myself for the position of “Leading Lady” Dhamaka kardenge dono bhai milke pichchar mey likhk ke le loh.” Check out the tweet below… Also Read - Aashiqui 3: Not Jennifer Winget or Shraddha Kapoor but THIS hottie to be Kartik Aaryan's leading lady? [Exclusive]

I offer myself for the position of “Leading Lady”

Dhamaka kardenge dono bhai milke pichchar mey likhk ke le loh ? https://t.co/D6gYZ9lFnM — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) September 8, 2022

There are some hilarious reactions to Gulshan’s tweet. A netizen also gave them the hashtag, Gulkar. Check out the reactions below… Also Read - Aashiqui 3: Kartik Aaryan to romance THIS ACTRESS in the film? Director Anurag Basu makes a BIG reveal

Advertisement

Am I the only person rooting for this pairing? https://t.co/R1mpEyMk6y — Pokhraj Roy (@PokhrajRoy) September 8, 2022

Well, Gulshan has already romanced Rajkumar Rao in Badhaai Do, and their chemistry was just perfect. So, we are sure his chemistry with also will set the screens on fire ;)

Meanwhile, BollywoodLife has come to know that the makers are planning to rope in a new face for . She is a popular face in modeling and ads but has not yet made her Bollywood debut. Let’s hope that soon the makers announce officially who will be the female lead in Aashiqui 3.