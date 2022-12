Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal has been away from the limelight for a long time. She was seen on Indian Idol some days back. She has also been single for decades now. Anu Aggarwal has dedicated her time to the welfare of under privileged kids. Aashiqui which came out in 1990 has given the public love songs to last for a lifetime. It is seen viewed as one of India's cult romance films. But what about love in Anu Agarwal's life. The actress who did a candid chat with Bollywood Life some days back, said laughing, "Meri aashiqui ko kya ho gaya...I am a very open person. I have always been an open person. In fact, I had been too open. Talking about love, no one knows what is going to happen in the future." Also Read - Today's Top News in Entertainment: Salman Khan celebrates 57th Birthday, Tunisha Sharma's last rites [Watch Video]

She says she is content. "I get so much love from the kids. It is honest and innocent love. My need for love is fulfilled in a different way. It is not sex...Woh toh kabhi khatam ho gaya...that is not love," she states. Anu Aggarwal says in love people want to possess you which is not right. For many, having a right partner is just something to brag about. "The concept of love needs to be revamped. Love can be felt in the smallest of gestures. One does not need to be too vocal or grandiose about it. We need to rethink," she said.

Of late, we have heard how Priyanka Chopra spoke about being mocked for her dusky tone. Anu Aggarwal became India's first supermodel with a dusky skin tone. She tells us that colourism was never a problem in India. "You see the women in warrior avatar from states like Rajasthan, lot of them were dusky. Colourism was never an issue. The white skin complex came with the British. It is 250 years old. It never became an issue for more. I was like if you like me you take me or let it be. In 1988, I walked out of a modelling assignment as they began using fair makeup on my face. I walked out with my handbag. I stood up for who I am. I never blamed anyone," she says.

She says if you believe in yourself the world will believe in you. The complexes are within a person. She says people have varied perspective on beauty. "End of the day you need to have self-belief which is the path to self love. I have walked out of thing. It did not give me a complex nor did I explain things to people. There were so many things that were not considered acceptable about me," she says.