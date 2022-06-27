Esha Gupta has been in the news for the past couple of weeks because of her performance in Aashram 3. The actress’ intimate scene with Bobby Deol has also grabbed everyone’s attention. Meanwhile, a few days ago, in an interview, Esha had opened up about how she was told to take injections to look better. Now, recently, the actress revealed that a brand had sued her as she refused to endorse skin whitening products. The actress also spoke about the mindset of Indian people about fair skin. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy announcement: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karan Johar and others react to Brahmastra duo's good news

While talking to ETimes, said, "It happened with a brand contract once and it was actually my fault and that of my ex-agency. We did not read the contract properly, which said whitening and not brightening products. If I put cucumber on my face or eat the right food everyday, the brightness of my face will make a difference. But the brand decided to sc**w me and sue me because I wasn't ready to endorse their skin whitening products. That's when I realised that we come from a land where there's a problem. Some Indians have the mindset where we think like white supremacy."

Well, not just Esha earlier many other actors and actresses have refused to endorse fairness creams. There has always been a debate about the promotion of fairness creams and celebs who endorse them face backlash on social media quite often.

Meanwhile, talking about Esha, the actress made her Bollywood debut with and was later seen in movies like Raaz 3, , , , , and others. She made her OTT debut with REJCTX, and was also featured in the web series Nakaab. Now, her fans are eagerly waiting to know which will be her next project after Aashram 3.

When was announced a few years ago, Esha was supposed to play the female lead, but the movie was later shelved. Recently, producer Firoz Nadiadwala confirmed that HP 3 will happen soon, so let’s see if Esha will be seen in the film or not.