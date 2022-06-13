Esha Gupta has been in the news for the past few days because of her amazing performance in Bobby Deol starrer Aashram 3. The actress’ sensuous act in the web series has become the talk of the town. Recently, Esha posted a video on Instagram in which she is sweating it out in the gym and flaunting her toned body. The actress' fans are going gaga over the video, and are praising her for being so fit. Check out the video below… Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding: Power couple spends time with Lady Superstar's family in Kochi after visiting Tirupati [View Pic]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

A fan commented on the video, “Always the hottest.” One more fan wrote, “Big fan since jannat 2 and you look amazing not a plastic model this is natural beauty @egupta small love from a big fan.” Well, we must say that Esha has a toned body, and this video proves that one needs to go through a lot of hard work to get a body like that. Also Read - Ante Sundaraniki star Nani OPENS Up about Bollywood vs South films debate; says, ‘This divide is stupid’

Esha made her Bollywood debut with , and later featured in successful movies like Raaz 3, , , , and others. She made her OTT debut with REJCTX and was also seen in a web series titled Nakaab. Also Read - Harleen Sethi, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and more; Bollywood actresses who took a sly dig at their ex-boyfriends

While talking to BollywoodLife about her intimate scene with Bobby Deol in Aashram 3, had said, "I am sure Bobby must have been intimate in his life before. I am sure he was okay. When you are trying to show lust, you make sure the lust is visible. When you are trying to show love, you have to make sure only love is visible and not lust. So I just hope that whatever scenes we have done, we are able to justify."

Well, it is not yet known which will be Esha’s next project. But, we are sure the actress’ fans are eagerly waiting to know about it.