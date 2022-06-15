Esha Gupta who was recently seen in Aashram 3 alongside Bobby Deol is one helluva gorgeous Bollywood heroine. She has been known for her bold and beautiful personality. Esha's stint in Aashram 3 was widely discussed and fans also loved her performance as Sonia. Esha's character comes across as an ally of Baba Nirala aka Bobby Deol but she is there for her own reasons. Bollywood actress Esha made her debut with Jannat 2. And the actress shared some shocking revelations from her initial days. Also Read - Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta sweats it out in gym; fans go gaga over her toned body

Esha Gupta makes shocking revelations

Esha, who has worked in films such as , , Chakravyuh and more, shared that during his initial days she was asked to get her nose fixed and her skin lightened. Yes, you read that right. Esha Gupta, who is known for her slightly dusky and gorgeous skin tone was asked to get her skin fairer with the help of injections. Having just started out in the industry, Esha was quite naive and got carried away. "I went ahead and found out that such an injection would cost Rs 9000. I won't name them but you will find many of our actresses with fair skin," Bobby Deol's gorgeous co-star adds, revealing her next move.

Esha on pressure to look beautiful

While talking to Prabhat Khabar, Esha shared that Bollywood actresses have a lot of pressure on them to look beautiful. She added that she will never ask her daughter to be an actress or else she would face the same pressure. Esha expressed that by doing so, she doesn't want to take away her right to live a normal and real life. "I'd want her becomes an athlete, she would not have to study much either," she adds.

