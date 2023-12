While Bobby Deol might be wowing audiences with Animal, there is no denying that Aashram brought him back into the limelight. The 90s hunk made for an impressive Nirala Baba, a self-styled religious guru with a hunger for power and money. Actress Tridha Choudhury plays the role of Babita Bhabi in Aashram. In an interview, she said she is excited for season four of the web series. Prakash Jha is the creator of Aashram. The beautiful Bengali actress said that wherever she goes, people tend to recognize her as Babita Bhabhi. They chant her name as Babita Bhabhi. She said people also fear her a bit.

In season three of Aashram, Tridha Choudhury aka Babita Bhabhi had an intimate scene with Nirala Baba. The scene went viral. She has said that Babita Bhabhi has been the toughest character of her life. She said she experienced varying emotions because of the same. Tridha said that it is good that people understand the deeper meaning of the show, which is on how blind faith destroys people in the long run.

Tridha Choudhury has worked in Hindi and Bengali TV shows and web series. She is known for the Star Plus show Dahleez with Harshad Arora. The show which is mostly shot in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh is one of the biggest successes for MX Player. Bobby Deol has won over the audience with his menacing avatar in Animal. The climax scene where Ranbir Kapoor and he have a fight has made audience whistle in the theatres.

Aashram is made by Prakash Jha. The show is widely watched all over. In season three, we also had Esha Gupta who upped the oomph quotient of the show. Well, fans are impatient for Aashram 4 with Bobby Deol.