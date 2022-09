suffered a huge blow after his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha terribly tanked at the box office. The movie also received negative reviews from critics and audience who watched it. While it was being said that the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend on social media affected the film's business, Aashram director said that people in the Hindi film industry are just making bakwas remakes. Also Read - Teachers' Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan's charm, Aamir Khan's acumen, Salman Khan's kindness and more life lessons to learn from Bollywood's seven reigning superstars

During his recent interaction with Cinestaan, Prakash Jha talked about if the boycott trends are truly affecting Bollywood or not. He bashed the film's content and said that these people should understand that they are making bakwas. He said that a film can't be made just by big budget, high paid actors or corporates, one needs to write a good story that makes you understand and entertains. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aamir Khan apologises after Laal Singh Chaddha flops; Rhea Chakraborty massively trolled for wearing a bold outfit and more

The director continued that people should make stories that are rooted in our culture adding that they are just churning out remakes. "If you don’t have a story to tell, stop making films," Jha said further adding that they should work hard and think original as people have become lethargic. Also Read - Aamir Khan Productions apologises after Laal Singh Chaddha fails at box office? Know the truth

Advertisement

Speaking about the boycott culture, Jha said that it has always existed but it's just that people are using social media as a communication medium. He said that if and would have flopped, it would have been understood that it was affected due to boycott. But Laal Singh Chaddha didn't meet the expectations of the audience. "I am yet to find someone who has said, ‘wow, what a film it was,’” he said.

However, Jha acknowledged Aamir's efforts and hard work but he maintained that the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha can't just be blamed on the boycott trend but the film's content also come into the factor.

After tasting a massive success with Aashram web series starring as Nirala Baba, Jha is now coming up with a slice-of-life film Matto Ki Saikal which is a story of a daily-wage labourer, his family, and their bicycle which is very dear to them. It will release in theatres on September 16.