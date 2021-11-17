When had announced his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth, a certain section of online users came down heavily on for starring in the film. Many people had commented on social media that they don't want to see Salman's brother-in-law Aayush in the film because of nepotism. The fear of online trolling got instilled in Aayush's heart and mind that led him to ask his wife and Salman's sister Arpita to convince Bhaijaan not to do the film. Also Read - Antim The Final Truth: Does Salman Khan have an extended cameo or a full-fledged role? Aayush Sharma REVEALS the big secret [EXCLUSIVE]

"I was against the idea of Salman bhai being a part of Antim. I didn't want him to do the film and I told him that. In fact, I went to all the people in the family to convince him not to do it. It was also because I was doing something completely different from LoveYatri and also the other thing was with his presence, whether I'd be able to do justice to the film and match up to his hysteria," Aayush told News18.

However, Salman was keen on doing the film. He told Aayush that he needs to 'figure out how you do justice to your character' and 'convince people why you raised your hand on me in the film.'

Speaking about the trolling he faced over nepotism, Aayush further said, "I remember when we announced the film, there was a bit of trolling for me saying, ‘We don’t want Aayush in the film.’ When I told him, he said there are hardly 5000 tweets and if they don’t see the film, it won’t matter.”

Salman had recently showered praises on Aayush's huge physical transformation from his debut movie LoveYatri to his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. From his ripped, toned body to acing the nuances of his character, Aayush imbibed the traits of Rahuliya, a dreaded yet relatable gangster, he plays in the film. Aayush has followed a strict diet and rigorous training for months to achieve the results we witness on the screen.

Directed by , produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films, Antim will be released in theatres worldwide by Zee Studios on November 26.