made his film debut with 's production in 2018. His last release was Antim: The Final Truth in 2021, where he featured opposite Salman. He recently announced his third film which will release next year. But Aayush is still introducing himself as an aspiring actor since most people are still referring him to as Salman Khan's brother-in-law or Arpita Khan's husband.

Many might not know that Aayush used to audition for small roles to get work in the industry, be it in commercials, TV shows or films. He has also worked as a background dancer in and ’s film . That was the first time he saw Mehboob Studio.

As Aayush continues to struggle to create identity of his own, he also talked about how his life changed after he got married to Arpita Khan. "The next day after I got married, the first thing I see is that me and my wife are getting trolled for getting married. Some said I got married because I want money. Some said I married her because I wanted to be an actor,” Aayush said at the TEDxDYPIT event.

Aayush also recalled being referred to as a ‘businessman’ from Delhi, Salman ka jija or Arpita ka husband. While he has got over most of the theories about him, he is yet to overcome being the brother-in-law of the Khan family and being a ‘byproduct of nepotism'. "But I am not a star kid. I am just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said adding that he is neither an actor who struggled like an ‘outsider’.

"People were nasty enough to tell me that I’m a white dog and this superstar (Salman Khan) paid huge dowry to get his sister married. My confidence was shattered,” he said while being judged for his onscreen performance. He then concluded by saying, "I am open to criticism about my work, but I don’t give the right for anybody to take my dream away.”