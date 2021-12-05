Aayush Sharma REVEALS he was a background dancer in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Dilli Wali Girlfriend song

Antim actor Aayush Sharma revealed that this was the first time that he saw Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone perform live on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani sets while he was a background dancer in Dilli Wali Girlfriend song.