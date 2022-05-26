Abhay Deol calls Anurag Kashyap 'gaslighter' adding more fuel to his feud with the Dev D director

In 2020, had said that it was painfully difficult to work with in their 2009 film Dev D, which was written and directed by Kashyap. In a new interview, Abhay seems to have taken a dig at Kashyap by calling him a gaslighter, which has now added more fuel to their feud. Also Read - Lock Upp ex contestant Mandana Karimi clears the air after Anurag Kashyap's name crops up for leaving her pregnant

During an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, when Abhay was asked to describe Anurag Kashyap in one word, pat came the reply, "gaslighter." This has come after he shared his feelings about being gaslit for being himself. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap talks about trying bikini wax and menstrual cups; reveals if she'll ever share a n*de pic

"Everything comes with its pros and cons. Where I come from, I know I have been gaslit for who I am. You call in a lot of aggression to you because you’re doing something and managing to get away with that. And a lot of people want to be able to do that and they can’t. So they project on you. Sometimes, that ignorance can come across as arrogance and I know it has a few times,” Abhay had told Hindustan Times in his recent interview. Also Read - Lock Upp: Teejay Sidhu BLASTS Mandana Karimi for character assassinating husband Karanvir Bohra; says, 'Had welcomed her into my family'

In a 2020 interview with HuffPost India, Kashyap had talked about his experience of working with Abhay. "It was painfully difficult to work with him. I don’t really have great working memories with him. And haven’t talked to him much since I finished shooting. He wanted to do artistic movies but also wanted the mainstream benefits. The benefits and luxuries of being a ‘Deol’. He would stay in a five-star hotel while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj for a film that was made on a very tight budget. Also the reason a lot of his directors went away from him," he had said.

It looks like Abhay and Anurag didn't really get along on the sets.