Abhijeet Bhattacharya says Akshay Kumar was ‘Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty’, his music made him a star

Singer is known for being one of the most melodious voices of the 90s. He has several chartbusters in movies such as , Raja Babu, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Raaz and to name a few. He has mostly lent his voice to in movies. So it was pretty natural for his fans to ask him about the actor he loved doing playback for. To which, Abhijeet replied saying that his voice is made for stars and not for actors.

"I am made to sing only for the stars, not for the actors. No matter how good I sing, if the person is not a star, it isn't worth anything. There's Shah Rukh Khan on one side and there's on the other. Now, SRK is a star. He has a class when he speaks and Suniel has got this rough and tough appeal attached to him. Everytime someone decided to curate a song for Suniel, it had to be aggressive and wild. I sang for both Suniel and SRK. All my songs picturised on both the actors were a hit," Abhijeet told India.com.

Talking about how music is so powerful that it can turn an actor into a star, Abhijeet went on to say that was 'Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty'. He became a star after he gave his voice to Akshay in Waada Raha Sanam song from his 1992 thriller Khiladi.

"My music made Akshay Kumar a star. When he was launched, he wasn’t a star. He was earlier known as ‘Gareebo Ka Mithun Chakraborty’ like how Mithun was known as ‘Gareebo Ka Amitabh Bachchan’. Music is so powerful that it can turn an actor into a star whether it’s , , or . Akshay became a star after Khiladi (1992 film for which Abhijeet had sung many popular songs including Waada Raha Sanam), and all his movies were titled as Khiladi later. My voice has suited them all. These are the actors who weren’t stars before but my songs turned them into stars,” Abhijeet said.

Abhijeet was recently in the news after he slammed the reality show judges saying they were 'inexperienced' and 'self-centered.' He further said that he didn't appear on Indian Idol because he wasn't willing to share the stage with certain people. He said that he spoke with the creative director of the show and told him that he wasn't asking for work by asking them to bring him on the show but for asking something that he deserves.

He had said that singers like him, who have given immense contribution to the music industry, should be made a part of the reality shows and not the ones who just promote their own songs and use the contestants for their own benefits.