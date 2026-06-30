Abhijeet Dipke takes a DIG at Samay Raina's India's Got Latent? Here's why CJP founder turned down Samay Raina's show

Abhijeet Dipke has sparked fresh debate after revealing why he has no interest in appearing on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. From calling out what he describes as a 'privileged' approach to naming his favourite comedians, here's a complete breakdown of his remarks.

Abhijeet Dipke, who started the Cockroach Janata Party, just isn’t interested in appearing on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. He’s pretty blunt about it, too. In a recent chat on Unfiltered by Samdish, he was asked if the show had called him. Dipke didn’t mince words: “India's Got Latent? Main nahi jaunga yaar. Mujhe pasand nahi hai. I won’t go, man. I don’t like it.”

Dipke on why he’d skip India’s Got Latent

He didn’t really call out anyone by name, but it’s obvious what he thinks about the show and its whole vibe. “Kyunke woh jo hai na, kyu lade yaar hum? Nikal jaate hai easy raaste se. Yaar tum nikal jaoge because you are privileged,” he said.

Who Dipke actually looks up to in comedy

When he was asked about comedians he actually admires, his list was short and sharp. “Stand-up mein toh obviously, Kunal Kamra, Varun Grover. Varun, I personally like him too much, very intelligent. Unka observation kaafi achcha hota hai. Then there is Anurag Minus Verma, his social commentary is very nice.” Dipke’s clearly drawn to comics who dig deep.

All about India’s Got Latent Season 2

Now, about India’s Got Latent itself. The show is back with season 2, but it’s still carrying the baggage from last season. Season 2 opened with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as panellists. Some people online say the show feels a bit too safe now, a little too scripted. There was this viral moment with Samay Raina joking at Alia, “Maine bhi kiya tha Jigra dekhkar regret.” Some loved it, others didn’t.

Fans are waiting to see what happens next. Supposedly, Karan Aujla and Tanmay Bhat are lined up for the next episode, but the show’s keeping things under wraps as usual. Meanwhile, Dipke’s got his hands full with the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, which kicked off June 6, 2026.

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