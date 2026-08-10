Abhijit Ganguly claims stranger tried to trap him in Mumbai roadside scam; comedian shares video and warns motorists

Stand-up comedian Abhijit Ganguly has shared a video claiming he faced an alleged roadside scam in Mumbai. He said a man demanded Rs 8,000 after claiming his car injured him.

Abhijit Ganguly claims stranger tried to trap him in Mumbai roadside scam

Stand-up comedian Abhijit Ganguly has shared a video claiming that he faced an alleged roadside scam in Mumbai. According to the comedian, a man suddenly approached his car and claimed that the vehicle had injured his hand. The man then allegedly demanded money from Ganguly, but the comedian became suspicious and decided to involve the police.

Abhijit Ganguly shares video of alleged roadside scam

Ganguly shared the video on Instagram on Sunday night and explained what happened while he was driving from the Juhu Vile Parle Development Scheme towards the Western Express Highway.

According to him, a man suddenly came near his car and claimed that the vehicle had hit him. The man reportedly showed Ganguly a red mark on his hand and said he had been injured in the incident.

The comedian said he was initially shaken by the confrontation and tried to calm the man down.

Man allegedly demanded Rs 8,000 from Ganguly

The man reportedly told Ganguly that he worked as a driver and had lost around Rs 8,000 in earnings because of the alleged injury. However, Ganguly soon started feeling that something was not right.

He suggested taking the man to a nearby trauma care hospital so that his injury could be checked properly. According to Ganguly, the man continued to complain about the pain but became hesitant when he learned that the medical process could take around 30 minutes.

Ganguly decides to call the police

The comedian then reportedly told the man that he would involve the police. This is when, according to Ganguly, the man's behaviour changed. Instead of agreeing to a medical check-up, the man allegedly asked Ganguly how much money he was willing to pay to settle the matter. Ganguly refused to make a cash payment and continued trying to contact the police.

The man then allegedly discouraged him from calling the authorities.

Abhijit Ganguly manages to take man's picture

Ganguly claimed that the man refused to share his contact details and did not want his photograph to be taken. He then allegedly left the spot when Ganguly remained firm about involving the police. However, the comedian managed to take a picture of the man, which he included in the video shared on Instagram. Looking back at the incident, Ganguly said he noticed several things that made him doubt the man's story. He alleged that the mark on the hand appeared old and also questioned whether the claimed point of impact matched the way a pedestrian would normally be hit by a car.

Comedian warns Mumbai motorists

Ganguly has now urged motorists to remain careful if someone suddenly approaches them with an injury claim and asks for cash. He suggested involving the police rather than agreeing to an immediate settlement under pressure. The comedian's video has also started a conversation online about the need for motorists to stay alert during such situations and verify an accident claim before handing over money.

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